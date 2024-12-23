Cantonment residents demand action against over 100 illegal structures in area

PUNE: The Pune Cantonment Residents’ Association has appealed to the ministry of defence to take action against over 100 unauthorised structures that have allegedly come up across various wards of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in the past five to seven years. Pune Cantonment Residents’ Association has appealed to the ministry of defence to take action against over 100 unauthorised structures in their area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The association, led by its founder-president and social worker Rajabhau Chavan, claims that these illegal structures have been constructed with impunity, the announcement about the PCB’s merger with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) further fuelling the trend. According to Chavan, the proliferation of these unauthorised structures, both old and new, is altering the character of the cantonment area apart from putting immense pressure on roads, drainage infrastructure and parking spaces. This in turn has led to overcrowding, an increase in hawkers, and a culture of lawlessness and corruption that is undermining the foundation of lawful governance.

Chavan has called for a fresh pictorial report documenting unauthorised constructions across the cantonment’s eight wards, to be presented to the army authorities. “The board administration’s field officers are turning a blind eye to the mushrooming of illegal structures. There appears to be collusion and illegitimate practices at play. A detailed probe is essential to restore the area’s original tone and character,” Chavan said, adding that a comprehensive policy to curb illegal construction across the PCB must be devised.

Activist Raj Singh echoed Chavan’s concerns, alleging negligence on the part of the cantonment administration. “Illegal constructions are going unchecked due to the board’s inaction. Despite several complaints by residents, addressing these issues has never been a priority for the authorities,” Singh said.

Activist advocate Netraprakash Bog, who filed a right to information (RTI) query in 2013, revealed that there were 224 illegal structures within the PCB jurisdiction at the time. The board responded stating that notices under section 248 of the Cantonments Act 2006 had been issued to all violators. According to the Cantonments Act 2006, illegal structures are first served demolition notices under section 248 after which, demolition is carried out. Owners of such structures have the right to appeal to the principal director of defence estates (PDDE) against the notices. Bog said that there was rarely any action taken beyond issuing notices.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal defended the board’s actions saying, “The board issues notices to unauthorised structures from time to time. Those served notices often appeal the decision, and if their appeals are rejected, demolition drives are undertaken. We are taking strong and necessary steps as mandated by the Cantonments Act.”

The Pune cantonment area has previously been in the spotlight when the then director of defence estates, southern command, Saurav Ray, cracked down on irregularities in the sale and purchase of old grant bungalows. Action was also initiated against unauthorised constructions in these bungalows, which some owners had converted into commercial ventures.