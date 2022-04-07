‘Cargo facility at Shirdi airport to promote agriculture exports’
The recently proposed cargo facility at Shirdi airport will help to boost agricultural exports from Ahmednagar and Western Maharashtra, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday.
Pawar was on a one-day tour of Ahmednagar district. As the finance minister, he had proposed Rs150 crore for Shirdi airport in the Maharashtra budget 2022-23.
Pawar said, “We allotted Rs150 crore for Shirdi airport. The cargo facility will soon start at Shirdi airport. Currently, farmers need to export agricultural goods from Pune or Mumbai but within a few months the service will start from Shirdi.”
Pawar said, “The funds are allocated for erecting night landing facility at Shirdi which is in progress. It will help devotees to arrive at Shirdi at night time.”
The Shirdi airport is managed by Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC). The work on the night landing facility is expected to finish by April end.
“The work of night landing and runway expansion is in the final stages and it will be inspected by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) once it is completed. If DGCA approves the work without any changes then it could be operational from May 2022,” said the official on anonymity.
Shirdi airport is one of the busy airports as many devotees prefer to use flight service to rich Shirdi.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics