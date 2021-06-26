Case against BJP leaders for Covid violations

A case was registered against around 100-150 leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for crowding and flouting Covid19 regulation during the protest demanding retention of reservation for other backward class (OBC) community in local bodies.

The Supreme Court, in May, rejected the state government’s review petition on the court’s decision to quash reservation for the OBCs in local governing bodies.

The BJP, which is in opposition in Maharashtra, held a protest in Katraj chowk of Pune and it was attended by party leaders like Pankaja Munde, Girish Bapat, Jagdish Mulik, Yogesh Pingale, Deepak Mane, Omkar Malvadkar, etc. However, whether all of them have been booked in the case, registered at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is not yet clear.

Visuals of the protest showed that most of the leaders were without masks, surrounded by a crowd of party workers. Social distancing, and mask rules , both were violated blatantly even as the Delta plus variant of Covid19 has been declared as a variant of concern in India with at least 22 active cases in the state.

Permission was granted for 50 people to participate in the protest and a notice under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued.

A case was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against over 100 people gathered at Katraj chowk for not complying with the notice.