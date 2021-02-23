Case registered against social media handles backing Marne
A case was registered by Pune police against people who have posted in support of “notorious gangster” Gajanan Marne on social media.
The video of a rally held after his release from Taloja jail on February 15 after acquittal in two murder cases registered against him in 2014 was shared across social media platforms last week.
The case is being investigated by senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, head of unit one of the anti-narcotic cell, Pune police crime branch.
The police forces in Raigad, Pune city, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, have registered multiple cases against the man and his close aides for the rally. The Pune police have alleged that Marne and his accomplices flouted multiple rules and made a spectacle of his return starting from Mumbai to his house in Kothrud, Pune.
The videos, edited for grandiose, were published by multiple people on various social media platforms.
“Gajanan Marne is a notorious gangster and has serious cases like murder, public disorder, extortion registered against him and the war of his and rival gang led to the death of multiple people,” translates a statement from Pune police in Marathi.
The statement further mentioned that given that his rival gang leaders are also outside of jail, Marne and his supports uploaded the videos and photos on various social media in order to establish his dominion and create fear among citizens.
A case under Sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; and Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bund garden police station.
