PUNE: The crime branch of the Pune city police busted a sex racket operating out of Koregaon Park, and rescued four foreign women during a raid conducted on Tuesday. CB busts sex racket in Koregaon Park, four foreign women rescued

According to the police, the action was conducted by the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch, Pune city, after receiving a tipoff that illegal prostitution activities were being carried out from a service apartment located at Abhibha Stay, C 25, room number 20, Liberty Society phase 2, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune.

Police officials said that under the guidance of senior officers, a decoy customer was sent to the premises to verify the information. After confirmation, the crime branch team raided the premises and caught four Kenyan nationals allegedly involved in prostitution activities. Whereas four foreign women were rescued on the spot and shifted to a safe house for further legal procedures and counselling.

The wanted accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The police said that initial investigation suggests that the racket was being operated through organised intermediaries who arranged clients and managed the setup from the premises. The crime branch has indicated that more arrests are likely as investigation continues into possible interstate and international links of the network operating in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park area.