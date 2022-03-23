CCTVs, street lights to be installed at new Katraj tunnel highway stretch, ghat road
PUNE In a bid to track and keep vigilance over the repeated accidents on the ‘deadly stretch’ the Pune Police along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started installing CCTV cameras and electric light poles on the new Katraj tunnel highway stretch and old Katraj Ghat highway road.
In the last year, there have been several accidents on this stretch in which more than 30 people have lost their lives.
At such accident-prone spots on the highways, where there is no vigilance through cameras it becomes difficult to identify the exact reason for the accidents. So, the Pune police department identified such accident-prone spots and sent a proposal to NHAI demanding to install CCTV cameras and light poles on this highway stretch.
“We have sent a proposal to NHAI for installing CCTV cameras and street electric lights on the new Katraj tunnel and old Katraj Ghat section which comes under the Pune police jurisdiction. After the cameras are installed, it will help to identify the reasons for the accidents and crimes that happen due to accidents on the highway and we can solve the cases soon,” said Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2).
Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad Road - Warje Residents’ Association, said, “This is a good decision taken by the Pune police and NHAI, as there are accidents cases in which we cannot identify the vehicle or person involved in a hit and run cases. Now due to the fear of these CCTV cameras at least drivers will keep a check on speed and many lives will be saved.”
