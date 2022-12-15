C-DAC Pune collaborates with Finland for advanced quantum computing projects

A high-level delegation from Finland visited the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune to develop bilateral cooperation on quantum technologies, HPC- quantum integration and applications around the same.

The high-profile visit to C-DAC is viewed as a positive indicator of technical cooperation between the two countries.

As per C-DAC, the delegation from Finland HE Shreyas Doshi, consul; Mika Tirronen, Embassy of Finland in India; Jussa Sussia, regional director, APAC, Business Finland; Jukka Holappa, country director, business Finland India and Aasheesh Chudasama, head – innovation collaboration for India, Australia, Singapore, Business Finland, Embassy of Finland in India visited C-DAC Innovation Park, Pune visited C-DAC on December 9.

C-DAC has designed its own motherboard, server and interconnect in HPC and developed applications on HPC machines for grand challenge problems like flood forecasting, oil exploration, genomics and drug discovery, urban modelling for air quality, water and weather etc. Finland brings their expertise in the development of quantum processors, dilution refrigerators for quantum processors and control and measurement systems as well as many more areas common with C-DAC.

Col AK Nath (Retd), executive director, C-DAC, Pune, said, “Finland is advanced in developing quantum computers as they have already developed a 20 Qubit superconducting quantum computer so technology wise they are quite advanced. As they were looking for a suitable collaborating partner in India, they choose C-DAC.”

“We also visited Finland and were convinced with their technology. We can accelerate the nation’s progress towards hybrid quantum computing - linking up our high-performance computers with quantum computers,” he said.