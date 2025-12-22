Pune: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on December 19 approved the relocation of 50 leopards from Maharashtra’s Junnar forest division to a facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The approval applies exclusively to the leopards recently captured from human-wildlife conflict zones across the Junnar forest range. The relocation will be carried out in a phased manner, a senior forest official from Junnar said. Central Zoo Authority approves relocation of 50 leopards to Jamnagar facility

The decision comes amid a sharp rise in human-leopard conflict in the range, where six human fatalities have been reported since April this year. In response, the forest department launched a mass leopard capture drive, covering Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed tehsils.

Over the past two months, the department has captured 120 leopards. Of these, 50 are currently housed in enclosures at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, while the remaining 70 are being kept in smaller holding cages at the same facility. The MLRC was originally designed to accommodate only 45 leopards.

With the rescue centre operating far beyond capacity, the Junnar forest department, following preliminary discussions with Jamnagar zoo authorities, submitted a proposal to the CZA in October, seeking permission to relocate 50 leopards to Gujarat. The proposal remained pending for over a month before the CZA granted its approval for the transfer, under Section 38(1)(2) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, on December 19.

Of the 50 leopards approved for transfer, 20 are males and 30 are females. They will be housed in the off-display area of the Jamnagar facility for long-term care, subject to verification and availability of housing of the prescribed dimensions.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar, said, “Now that we have received the formal approval, the relocation will begin shortly. The Gujarat-based facility is in the process of expanding its capacity to accommodate such a large number of wild cats. Therefore, the transfer will be carried out in a phased manner.”