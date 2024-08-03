Centre approves 8-lane elevated road near Chakan 

PUNE: The central government on Friday approved an 8-lane elevated high-speed corridor from Nashik Phata to Chakan at the cost of ₹7827 crore. The road will facilitate smooth, high-speed traffic connection for industrial hubs at Chakan and Bhosari on NH-60 between Pune and Nashik. The central government on Friday approved the ₹ 7,827-crore eight-lane elevated high-speed corridor from Nashik Phata to Chakan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The project, set to be developed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, will incur a total cost of ₹7,827 crore.

Reacting to the development, Union minister for State (MoS) for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said, “I am happy and thankful for approving the mega project for Pune city which will help to improve traffic in Bhosari and Chakan industrial areas.”

The project involves constructing an eight-lane elevated flyover and upgrading the existing roads with the addition of service roads on both sides. The mega project is intended to support the city’s expanding industrial belt and improve connectivity between Pune and Nashik.

The world’s top automobile companies have their units at Chakan MIDC. Many industry people and foreign delegates had earlier highlighted traffic issues in the area.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had earlier said, “The traffic on the Pune-Nashik highway has increased drastically. Even Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is located on this road. By considering the traffic situation, I have instructed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for an elevated highway between Nashik Phata and Khed.”