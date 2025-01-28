Menu Explore
Centre expands team to manage Guillain Barre Syndrome cases in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Last week, three experts from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, were already supporting the local authorities. However, as the cases are constantly rising, the central team has been expanded to seven members

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune to support the state health authorities in instituting public health interventions and management in view of the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS).

Last week, three experts from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, were already supporting the local authorities. However, as the cases are constantly rising, the central team has been expanded to seven members (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Last week, three experts from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, were already supporting the local authorities. However, as the cases are constantly rising, the central team has been expanded to seven members (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Last week, three experts from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, were already supporting the local authorities. However, as the cases are constantly rising, the central team has been expanded to seven members.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises seven experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and NIV, Pune.

Of the 101 patients accounted for so far by the Pune health department, 56 patients are in the general ward, while 41 patients are admitted to the ICU. Of these 41 ICU patients, 25 are on oxygen support and 16 patients are on ventilator support. Four patients have been discharged.

The team will work closely with the state health departments to take stock of on-ground situations and recommend necessary public health interventions, said officials.

Follow Us On