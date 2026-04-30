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Centre ropes in Central Warehousing Corp for storage of buffer stock of Nashik onions

Confirming the development, the CWC regional manager for Maharashtra and Goa, Ajay Zadoo, told HT that CWC will hire about 35 warehouses in Nashik for storing the onions

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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For the first time, the Centre has entrusted the responsibility of storage and dispatch of buffer stock of onions it buys from Nashik farmers to Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The Union government roped in CWC because it has expertise in properly storing various produce. It has been storing materials like cotton, wheat, pulses etc for different government agencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has instructed CWC to zero in on the warehouses in Nashik for proper storage of the buffer stock of onions.

Confirming the development, the CWC regional manager for Maharashtra and Goa, Ajay Zadoo, told HT that CWC will hire about 35 warehouses in Nashik for storing the onions.

The CWC senior functionary held a meeting with Nashik traders on Wednesday regarding the hiring of warehouses. He also inspected some of the warehouses in rural Nashik.

The Union government roped in CWC because it has expertise in properly storing various produce. It has been storing materials like cotton, wheat, pulses etc for different government agencies.

Every year, the Centre buys onions from Nashik farmers from May onwards through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperatives’ Consumer Federation of India (NCCF) to create a buffer stock.

“We will complete all the formalities for hiring the warehouses before the NAFAD and NCCF start the process of buying the onions from the farmers early next month,” said Zadoo.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Centre ropes in Central Warehousing Corp for storage of buffer stock of Nashik onions
Home / Cities / Pune / Centre ropes in Central Warehousing Corp for storage of buffer stock of Nashik onions
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