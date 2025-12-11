‘Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra’ drive launched from Pune

Pune: The state government launched the ambitious ‘Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra’ campaign from Pune district on Wednesday. The initiative aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer and build a healthier future for women across the state, said health officials. HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Doctor or scientist holding liquid vaccines HPV vaccine.viruses Some strains infect genitals and can cause cervical cancer. (Kt Stock - stock.adobe.com)

The programme targets girls aged 9 to 14 years, and the focus is on awareness, prevention and widespread HPV vaccination. To implement the campaign, the government has appointed Jeevika Foundation (Jeevika Healthcare) as the execution partner.

In Pune district, CSR support from organisations such as ZS - Global Management and Consulting Firm, Icertis, CaratLane, Bridgenext India Pvt. Ltd., and JBM Auto has helped vaccinate more than 6,000 girls so far. With additional support from Bajaj Finserv and ZS, the initiative plans to cover another 5,000 beneficiaries in the coming months.

The campaign is expected to become one of the largest public health initiatives in India on women’s preventive care. Schools across Pune will conduct awareness sessions with the support of teachers and local leaders, followed by vaccination drives.

Speaking about the initiative, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra campaign is a big step towards providing preventive healthcare to every girl in the state. Protecting our daughters is our collective responsibility, and we urge the corporate sector to continue supporting this mission through CSR.”