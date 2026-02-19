CET 2026: Registration for seven courses extended till March 4

Pune: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, announced on Wednesday an extension of the registration deadline for seven undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year. Candidates now have time until March 4 to submit their applications, replacing the earlier deadline of February 18. State CET Cell on Wednesday extended registration deadline for seven undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes till March 4. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The extension applies to courses including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (B.HMCT), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), MBA (Integrated), and MCA (Integrated).

According to the CET cell, a total of 41,249 students have registered so far for these courses. The exam for the above programmes will be conducted from April 28 to April 30 in computer-based online mode.

In 2025, 1,436 candidates had registered for B.HMCT CET, while 1,12,926 candidates had registered for the combined BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/MBA (Integrated)/MCA (Integrated) CET examinations.

Online applications, the detailed registration schedule, and the information brochure are available on website: www.mahacet.org.

From this year onwards, the cell has made it mandatory for candidates to provide their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAR) ID during registration to ensure accurate student data and streamline verification processes. Additionally, candidates with disabilities must furnish their Unique Disability ID (UDID).

Students who have not yet generated their APAR ID are advised to do so through DigiLocker. However, the cell has clarified that candidates facing technical difficulties in generating APAR ID or UDID will still be allowed to submit their CET application forms without these IDs.