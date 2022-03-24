CET exam: Job prospects lead students to register for technical courses
PUNE As the registration for various technical, professional and educational courses have started by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, there has been a huge demand for the technical courses compared to other courses. Till now, under Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM) and Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) groups 334,324 students have registered for technical courses CET exams. While for the other professional courses like Master of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (MHMCT) only five students have registered till now and Master of Architecture (M.Arch) has 17 students.
As per the information given by the state CET cell, till now a total of 359,126 students have successfully registered for the CET 2022-23 examination. Out of which 334,324 students have registered for Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) and Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM) groups which is the highest one till now. Whereas a total of 277,641 students have confirmed their examination seats and paid the fees for the same.
“There is a good response for the technical education courses under PCM and PCB groups. However, other professional courses like hotel management, architecture and higher education courses have low registration numbers. We are hoping to increase this number as the last date for registration is till March 31 and interested students can still register themselves for the CET exam,” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.
The online registration schedule and information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website www.mahacet.org.
Talking about this trend of students going towards technical courses, Prof Shantanu Gadre from a private engineering college said, “In the last two years we have seen that due to the pandemic, professional from the hotel industry were laid off. Now, students are concerned about job opportunities once they complete their degree. Accordingly, there is demand for various streams of engineering now,”
