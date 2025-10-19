CET seeks details of 152 students in fake document probe

Pune: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has launched a detailed investigation into 152 medical aspirants suspected of using fake documents to secure admission in the ongoing third round of the state quota for MBBS courses. The move follows preliminary checks that revealed glaring discrepancies in the documents submitted by these candidates.

Following complaints that several non-Maharashtra students had managed to gain admission under the state quota, the CET cell carried out a verification process and found that multiple candidates had uploaded forged or misleading documents. Consequently, notices were issued to all 152 students, directing them to resubmit their original and valid documents by October 16.

However, despite the deadline, only one student has compiled and uploaded authentic records, which are now being scrutinised by the cell.

According to CET cell officials, the contact details, email addresses, and phone numbers provided by many of these students were found to be incorrect or fake, making communication nearly impossible.

“Several of the email IDs appear to have been created solely for the purpose of the admission process. The pattern suggests the possible involvement of a larger racket,” said a senior official from the CET cell, requesting anonymity.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the CET cell has now sought the complete details of these students from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which operates under the National Medical Commission (NMC) and oversees the national-level counselling process. The CET cell has requested the MCC to provide data on the states through which these students originally applied and how their documents were verified during the national admission rounds.

Once this information is received, the cell plans to conduct a thorough verification of the candidates’ educational and residential documents before making a final decision on their admissions.

“The integrity of the medical admission process must be protected. If we find evidence of organized manipulation, strict action will follow,” the official said.