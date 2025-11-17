Charitable hospitals withhold treatment quotations, leaving patients without health scheme benefits

Pune: A growing number of charitable hospitals in the city have allegedly stopped issuing treatment quotations to needy patients, effectively preventing them from accessing free or subsidised healthcare under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme, health officials said. Under the IPF scheme, framed by the Bombay high court and implemented in September 2006, all charitable hospitals must allocate two per cent of their gross billing to support indigent or economically weaker patients. (HT)

According to data shared by authorities, more than 50 complaints have been received in the past two months from patients who were denied quotations by charitable hospitals in Pune.

Maharashtra has 600-plus charitable hospitals — 58 in Pune, 74 in Mumbai and 468 across other districts. Under the IPF scheme, framed by the Bombay high court and implemented in September 2006, all charitable hospitals must allocate two per cent of their gross billing to support indigent or economically weaker patients.

The scheme mandates free treatment for individuals with an annual income below ₹1.8 lakh and a 50% concession for patients whose family income does not exceed ₹3.6 lakh. In return, charitable hospitals receive benefits such as additional FSI and concessions on water, electricity, customs, sales and income taxes.

Officials say hospitals refusing to issue treatment quotations are creating an administrative barrier that stops eligible patients from even initiating applications under the IPF scheme or seeking support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Some hospitals, they allege, are deliberately creating hurdles to avoid their legal obligations.

Dr Mansing Sable, head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cell for Pune district — which also helps eligible patients access IPF benefits — confirmed that the practice is becoming increasingly common, especially among larger charitable hospitals with his office receiving over 50 complaints from patients since the past one month.

“Once a quotation is issued, patients approach our cell or the charity commissioner’s office for aid. Since last year, the government has streamlined the process to ensure eligible patients get timely treatment. However, to avoid compliance, some hospitals have simply stopped issuing quotations. As a result, patients cannot even begin the application process,” Dr Sable said.

Refuting the allegations, Dr H. K. Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital and chairman of the Association of Hospitals in Pune, said hospitals continue to issue quotations and are, in fact, spending more than required under the IPF scheme.

“As a regular process, hospitals give quotations, and I don’t think charitable hospitals are withholding them. Ironically, charitable hospitals in the city are spending more than what they are supposed to under the IPF scheme. Every patient coming to the hospital wants free treatment under the scheme. How can a hospital provide free treatment to every patient?” he said.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the Special Help Cell, Maharashtra — which monitors the implementation of the IPF scheme — said hospitals are expected to treat patients with compassion.

“If hospitals are not issuing treatment quotations, it is a serious issue. I will look into the matter and take immediate action to avoid inconvenience to patients,” he said.