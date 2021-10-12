Home / Cities / Pune News / Charity commissioner files FIR against lawyer for cheating builder in Pune
Charity commissioner files FIR against lawyer for cheating builder in Pune

The charity commissioner’s office in Pune has lodged FIR against a lawyer for starting a firm in the name of a charity helpline and cheating a builder of Rs5.33 crore
Published on Oct 12, 2021
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The charity commissioner’s office has lodged a cheating complaint against one person for starting a firm in the name of a charity helpline and portraying it as an official wing of the charity commissioner’s office, cheating Amar Builders to the tune of Rs5.33 crore.

According to the Koregaon Park police where the complaint was lodged by a woman officer attached to the superintendent’s office of the joint charity commissioner’s office, the accused claimed to be a lawyer of the trustees and asked the builders to contribute towards the helpline. According to the police, the accused submitted a fake letter and misused the name of Charity commissioner’s officer for carrying out a fraud.

PSI Shrikant Sawant said, “The accused is a lawyer who cheated Amar Builders and we have lodged a case against the lawyer named Parag Deshpande, and the crime took place on different days since August 2021.”

The police have booked him under IPC 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) ,470 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record) and 472 (counterfeiting seal).

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
