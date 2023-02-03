Home / Cities / Pune News / Chatuhshrungi traffic PSI Sunil More dies on duty

Chatuhshrungi traffic PSI Sunil More dies on duty

pune news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:31 PM IST

According to the traffic division, PSI More was on his way to have lunch when the incident occurred. Incidentally, he had been recently promoted within the department

Incidentally, PSI More had been recently promoted within the department. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE: Police sub-inspector (PSI) Sunil More, attached to the city traffic branch, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday afternoon. More, 57, was working with the Chatuhshrungi traffic branch.

According to the traffic division, PSI More was on his way to have lunch when the incident occurred. Incidentally, he had been recently promoted within the department.

Reacting to the incident, DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar Magar said, “PSI More was with us while we were taking road safety trials at Senapati Bapat road. Later while going home, he suffered a heart attack and sadly passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He will be remembered for his good work for society and the police department.”

