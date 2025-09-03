Chief secretary V Radha to oversee PMC ward delimitation hearings

PUNE: General Administration additional chief secretary V Radha will preside over hearings concerning objections to the new ward delimitation for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These hearings will begin on Thursday, September 5, and run through September 12, with each ward’s objections being reviewed individually. General Administration additional chief secretary V Radha will preside over hearings concerning objections to new ward delimitation for Pune Municipal Corporation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Radha is expected to submit her recommendations between September 13 and 15. The final ward boundaries will be officially notified by mid-September, marking a crucial step ahead of the 2025 municipal elections. So far, the PMC has received 380 objections and suggestions on the draft ward structure. These have been submitted to 15 regional offices and the election department at Savarkar Bhavan. The deadline for further submissions is 3 pm on September 4.

The draft ward list was released on August 22, three years after the last civic election cycle, in line with directions from the State Election Commission. Deputy commissioner of elections Prasad Katkar indicated that the number of objections could increase before the deadline.

While many citizen groups and resident associations have lodged formal objections, major opposition parties, despite voicing strong criticism, have not submitted complaints. The proposed boundaries have sparked significant political reactions. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has accused the exercise of being manipulated to favour the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Residents from areas such as Karvenagar, Yerawada, Wadgaonsheri, Katraj, Hadapsar, and Aundh have objected to the splitting of wards, alleging that the changes serve political interests rather than local needs.

In Kharadi, a rapidly developing IT and residential hub, several housing societies have raised concerns over the proposed merger with neighbouring areas. A spokesperson from the Kharadi Vikas Manch stated, “Kharadi has evolved into a well-planned urban node with unique infrastructure needs and a distinct population profile. Merging it with less developed areas undermines our representation and could lead to politically motivated changes in land use.”

Once the final ward boundaries are confirmed, they will be sent to the Urban Development Department, paving the way for the formal election notification and the commencement of the polling process.