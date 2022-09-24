‘Chun chun ke marenge’: BJP MLA over 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane warned that those who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune should remember that they will not be spared. He also demanded a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A video has surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune on Friday, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP and Maharashtra government, which said action would be taken against the slogan shouters.

HT can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune.. Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPfi," Rane tweeted.

Later, Rane shared a video of him urging the Maharashtra government to action again the culprits.

Another BJP MLA Ram Satpute sought a strict action against those who raised slogans, and said the Pune police should arrest them.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said such slogans will not be tolerated in the state, while his deputy Devendra Fadnavis said those who indulged in this sloganeering will not be spared.

The video shows that the slogan was raised a couple of times when the PFI activists were being bundled into a police vehicle as part of their detention during the protest held on Friday.

Watch: 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans allegedly raised at PFI stir in Pune against NIA crackdown | Report

The PFI had organised the protest outside the district collector's office to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists.

During the protest, the police detained around 40 protesters. The Pune police said they were investigating the matter. "We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," said Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, news agency PTI reported.

