Truck hits BJP MLA Nitesh Rane’s car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway; none hurt
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane and his wife had narrow escape when the car they were travelling in met with an accident, officials said on Tuesday
According to highway police, truck hit their car in on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway though no one was injured in the incident.
The incident took place late on Monday at Urse toll plaza on the expressway, official said.
Rane, the MLA from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, and his family members were on their way to Mumbai to offer prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal.
When their car stopped in lane No. 3 at the toll plaza around 6.30 pm, a truck hit their vehicle from the back side. The car’s rear portion was damaged, an official from Shirgaon police station said. No one was injured, he said
“We have booked the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the official said
(with agency inputs)
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
