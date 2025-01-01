CID links extortion case against Karad with Sarpanch’s murder

There is a link between the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the extortion case, CID officers apprised a Beed court as they sought Walmik Karad’s custody. The court remanded Karad to 14 days of police custody in connection with an alleged extortion case of ₹ 2 crore. (HT PHOTO)

Karad, known to be close to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was brought to Court in Kej, Beed after he surrendered before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on Wednesday.

The court remanded Karad to 14 days of police custody in connection with an alleged extortion case of ₹2 crore. The case, according to CID, has links with Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder on December 9 last year.

Karad was brought to court late on Wednesday evening in police vans amidst heavy security and first taken to the government hospital for medical examination. Following the procedure, he was presented before the court.

Special public prosecutor advocate JB Shinde told the court that Karad’s custodial interrogation was necessary as there was a connection between Santosh Deshmukh’s murder and extortion.

“The CID wants to probe Karad’s role in the murder and extortion. The main accused (In the murder case) Sudarshan Ghule used to work as per the directions of Karad. Custodial interrogation of Karad is needed as Ghule is absconding and unless custody is granted, Ghule cannot be traced. Walmik Karad has committed similar offences through which he has spread terror in the area,” said Shinde.

Karad’s lawyer, Ashok Kawade, said that his client was ready to cooperate in obtaining voice samples for investigation and other requirements, but fifteen days of police custody must not be granted.

“Karad is a social worker and comes from a humble family. He has been framed and defamed as part of a political conspiracy. Some BNS sections were unnecessarily used against Karad. He just faces accusation of extortion and the BNS section stipulates an imprisonment between 7 to 10 years for such a crime and there is no provision for arrest. Karad has been framed and defamed in the case as part of a political conspiracy,” the defence lawyer said.

The police have so far arrested Pratik Ghule, Jayram Chate, and Mahesh Kedar in connection with the murder of Sarpanch Deshmukh on December 10. In the extortion case, CID has arrested Walmik Karad.

The CID has now focused on tracing accused Sudarshan Ghule who is believed to have masterminded Deshmukh’s killing. Karad is one of the three accused in a ₹2-crore extortion case filed by a wind energy firm called Avaada at Kej police station in Beed on December 11. The opposition has alleged that he is the mastermind behind Deshmukh’s killing although he has not been named in the murder-related FIR. Meanwhile, villagers of Massajog staged a Jal Samadhi protest to demand swift arrest of the absconding three accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh who opposed the extortion bid.