Citizen files plaint with NGT over tree felling in Bavdhan

A Bavdhan citizen has filed a lawsuit in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to save the felling of 89 trees in Bavdhan which have a combined age of 1,749 years. The resident alleges the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plan to cut these trees violates sustainable development principles and prima facie appears to favour a private entity under the pretence of public interest.

Adv Krunnal Gharre, in his petition filed on Monday, stated the application to cut these trees has been made by the PMC Road Department stating road widening for public benefit, yet the trees marked to be cut serve no one except a single private entity establishing a real estate project. However, the actual situation on the ground and the actions show no intent of developing a 24m road.

According to Gharre, the road is 2 km long with a present width of 12 metres. Only 80 metres of the entire section will be developed, and the road’s width will be expanded to 24 metres.

“How come PMC will only develop 80 metres of the road and not the entire stretch?” The final stretch will be left alone. The entire stretch is densely forested, and the civic authority has yet to buy land for the remaining road. The developed road will be used only by residents of the upcoming real estate project, not by all citizens,” he stated.

The PMC had decided to remove 89 trees on this 80-meter stretch; out of them, 59 trees will be cut and 30 trees will be replanted. The notice about tree felling was made public on 6 September by PMC during the Ganesh festival with an objection period of 15 days. The objection was raised on September 30.

When called, an official in charge of this activity stated that since the 15-day period has lapsed, the applicant cannot raise any objection. Following this Gharre approached NGT to ensure transparency, intent, sustainability, and accountability in environmental decisions, and read the petition.

Guruswami Tunmale, deputy tree authority, Kothrud Bavdhan ward office, said, “I don’t have details about the development of the road. The road department has given us the plan and asked us to remove the trees which are coming in between the development of the road,” he said.

Kedar Vaze, assistant municipal commissioner of Kothrud-Bavdhan ward officer and Tree authority of the ward said, the proposal was received from the Road department to remove the trees and we kept it in the meeting. “We don’t have more details about the plan and the length of the road that will be developed,” he said.

Gharre informed, that none of the officers are ready to share information and pass the bucks from one department to another.

Vikas Dhakne, additional commissioner, PMC and head of the road department, said, “We will call for a meeting next week to discuss the issue. If the citizens want to develop the entire stretch in the area, we will see how it can be done,” he said.

