Citizen forums demand clarity and assurance on environmental issues, civic amenities from future MP

Different citizen groups and resident forums operational in various parts of the city have demanded clarity on certain issues from contestants in the Pune Lok Sabha fray. The citizen groups said they want a written commitment from key contestants in the Pune Lok Sabha seat about environmental protection for certain projects as well as the civic works promised would be fulfilled during the tenure. Mohol as mayor of Pune more than two years ago visited Vetal Tekdi where PMC has proposed a road even as environmentalists and local residents have opposed it. (HT PHOTO)

The citizen groups particularly want strict implementation of environment protection laws to be enforced and absolute protection of the thick green cover wherein trees must not be indiscriminately cut in the name of development.

Sahakarnagar Citizens Forum Co-Founder Indraneel Sadalge demanded that sustainable development projects must be implemented in the city.

“Not only Taljai but also all green hotspots in the city must be adequately protected. Currently, development projects are causing damage to the green area and the necessary protection of the green cover is a matter of serious concern. A meeting with the two candidates has been planned on April 13 to create awareness about environment protection and the proactive role of elected representatives in protecting the green heritage,” he said.

For the Pune Lok Sabha seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Murlidhar Mohol as its candidate while Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar.

Vetal Hill Rescue Action Committee member Sushma Date when contacted said, “For sustainable development and ecological conservation of the city, we will be releasing a detailed citizen manifesto and the expectations from the elected representatives from the city.”

Date has been at the forefront in opposing the proposed road passing through Vetal Tekdi.

Aundh Vikas Mandal office bearer Vaishali Patkar said whether it is Taljai or the massive tree cutting inside the university campus or along the Ganeshkhind road, the civic body has been found wanting in following the environmental protection Act.

“In the name of development, the environment is getting damaged with no recovery in sight. The elected representatives must take due care of the city and its environment and come up with a policy document for protection of its green cover in accordance with the central and state government laws related to protection of green cover and spaces,” she said.

Manoj Dudhankar, secretary, Kharadi Residents Association said, “Incomplete connecting road, large scale garbage burning, extreme water shortage for the past one decade, bad quality of tanker waters are unending issues affecting Kharadi. When three tier representation of corporator, MLA and MP is there then why our work are not being done? Things have hardly changed and area residents are suffering. The future of 3 lakh citizens is at stake due to lack of civic amenities and hence the new member of parliament must take up all the issues and bring relief to the area residents.” he said.

Mohol as mayor of Pune more than two years ago visited Vetal Tekdi where PMC has proposed a road even as environmentalists and local residents have opposed it.

Mohol said he has always given top priority to issues of public concern since he was the mayor of Pune and did the best for citizens.

“As a parliamentarian, I will ensure that all their demands are fulfilled and necessary steps to increase the standards of citizens living in Pune. Environment and improvement of civic amenities would be a top priority for me as an MP. All the necessary suggestions and feedback from citizen forums will be incorporated into my development plan for the city,” said Mohol.

Dhangekar stressed that he will focus on improving the public transport of Pune, “Public transportation is in shambles and road infrastructure is in a mess. Also, there is a need for sustainable environmental practices which need to be incorporated. There is also a need to strengthen public transport and make commuting hassle-free for the citizens,” he said. He further explained that Pune is also facing an implosion of population and hence new modes of transport need to be put in place to cater to the emerging demands of time. “ Elected representatives have not taken into account the demand of the citizens for the addition of more buses to the PMPML fleet which currently requires more than 800 buses to meet the rising demand,” he said.