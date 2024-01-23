Citizens, activists oppose PCMC’s decision to appoint agency to supervise private STPs

Pune: Citizens and activists have strongly objected to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) decision to appoint a private agency to supervise and monitor the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at private societies in its jurisdiction. They claim that the decision is wrong and unfair to citizens and the proposal has been designed and floated keeping certain individuals in mind. Citizens and activists have strongly objected to PCMC’s decision to appoint a private agency to supervise and monitor the functioning of STPs at private societies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PCMC on Wednesday issued a public notification for the appointment of a consultant to supervise and monitor private STPs on its behalf. The private agency will be appointed for one year during which time, it will keep the STPs operational. The consultant will provide manpower, electronics, equipment and devices with testing facilities, and report as per the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) norms. The agency will visit housing societies having STPs, conduct inspections, and submit weekly reports to the PCMC environment department. The online monitoring of functional STPs in these societies will be carried out by the agency. Whether the sewage is being treated as per MPCB norms, water is being recycled, regular maintenance is being carried out by agencies appointed for the purpose will be checked and suggested by the private agency appointed by PCMC. However, citizens claim that this is the job of the civic body and there is no need to involve a private agency.

Vijay Kumbhar, civic activist and president, Surajya Sangharsh Samiti, wrote to the PCMC chief demanding that the decision be cancelled. “The decision taken by PCMC to appoint a consultant agency to monitor private STPs is wrong, illegal and unjust to the citizens of the twin city. This also proves that the administration is running away from its responsibility. Considering the facts, PCMC should immediately cancel the process,” he said.

Kumbhar said that the terms and conditions of the proposal are such that the societies will be harassed by the agency. “The agency can make a killing out of it by threatening the societies. The prospective agency will have the entire rights to take decisions about the STPs and the PCMC will be free from its duty,” Kumbhar said.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies’ Federation (CMPCHSF), said that they strongly oppose the decision and will write to the PCMC commissioner to cancel it. “The citizens and housing societies pay taxes and other dues to the civic body, and it is their responsibility. There is no need to appoint a private agency for it. Earlier too, PCMC had appointed an agency to check STPs, but the housing societies refused the agency entry inside the society premises. PCMC has adequate staff and it should do this work,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, PCMC environment department, said that they have only called for the quotation and nothing is finalised yet. “We want to get an idea of how much it will cost for the work without appointing an agency. Both PCMC and MPCB don’t have any mechanism to monitor private STPs. There are more than 300 STPs in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad and huge staff will be required to inspect and monitor it,” he said.