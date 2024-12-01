Citizens cheated in various cyber frauds worth 1.02 crore 

As many as seven cases of cheating and investment fraud worth ₹1.02 crore were lodged at different police stations on Saturday. In the first case, a 28-year-old resident of Wagholi lodged a complaint with the police stating that he lost ₹27.46 lakh in task fraud between November 4 and 11 when he was approached by the cybercriminals on the pretext of offering a part-time job. Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rejitwad said that a case was lodged under BNS sections 319 (2), 318 (4) and IT Act 66 D against the accused. Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rejitwad said that a case was lodged under BNS sections 319 (2), 318 (4) and IT Act 66 D against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the second case, Ganesh Dinesh Baliga (40), a resident of Hingane Khurd filed a complaint with Khadak Police against the company employee identified as Shubham Parshuram Rastekar (27), a resident for stealing cash of ₹2 lakh on November 29. According to the police, the complainant had asked the employee to deposit a self-signed cheque and pick up payment from the bank. However, the accused decamped with the cash.

In the third case, the Chatuhshringi police have lodged a cheating case against Nitin Anil Khadse and his wife Ruchita for cheating investors to the tune of ₹20.35 lakh between 2018 and November 30. According to the police, the accused took money from the complainant identified as Ranjit Kalapure (44) and family members and promised them higher returns but neither returned the original investment nor the promised return.

In the fourth case, Khadaki police have booked an unidentified person for cheating Siddhartha Palkandi (61), a resident of Elphinstone Road, for ₹11.50 lakh between September 16, 2021, and November 30, 2024. The accused coaxed the victim to invest in different stock market schemes and promised higher returns but breached their promise.

In the fifth case, the Vimantal police have lodged a case against Sonia Pal and Sunil Kalbhor for cheating Pal’s husband and father of ₹30.40 lakh in the name of a higher return on investment. The accused took money from the trio amounting to ₹48.50 lakh and returned only ₹18.10 lakh and cheated them for the remaining amount between October 13 and November 30, 2024.

In the sixth case, a 28-year-old victim lodged a case against some unidentified cybercriminals for threatening him on the pretext of a police officer belonging to Mumbai police and charging him for a money laundering crime. The cheat later told him to cough up personal bank details to carry out transaction verification and cheated him for one lakh rupees.

In the seventh case, Balasaheb Ashtul (55), a resident of Hadapsar lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was cheated of ₹9.79 lakh by a cybercriminal who called him on the pretext of changing the existing SIM to a 5 G-enabled one and cheated him of the said amount.