Citizens cheated of 31.35 lakh in cyber fraud cases 

Three cases of cyber frauds were lodged in the city on March 17, where fraudsters duped citizens collectively of ₹31.35 lakh. In the first case, the Alankar Police have lodged a case against a nationalised bank manager for calling up a bank customer urging him to complete the Know your customer (KYC) process and instead fraudulently transferred ₹8.60 lakh from the customer’s account for his own gain. In the first case, the Alankar Police have lodged a case against a nationalised bank manager for calling up a bank customer urging him to complete the Know your customer (KYC) process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 49-year-old victim, a resident of Erandwane has lodged the complaint under BNS sections 318 (4), 319 ( 2) and section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In the second instance, Sinhagad police lodged a case against an unidentified thief for cheating a customer in the name of online share market trade and investment to the tune of ₹21.30 lakh. Police said further investigation in the case is under progress.

In the third case, Kondhwa police have lodged a case against unidentified fraudsters who cheated a victim of ₹1.45 lakh by asking him to invest in various schemes of a product through WhatsApp. The victim fell for the bait and transferred the said amount through various transactions.