Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi
Citizens cheated of 31.35 lakh in cyber fraud cases 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 19, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Three cases of cyber frauds were lodged in the city on March 17, where fraudsters duped citizens collectively of 31.35 lakh. In the first case, the Alankar Police have lodged a case against a nationalised bank manager for calling up a bank customer urging him to complete the Know your customer (KYC)  process and instead fraudulently transferred 8.60 lakh from the customer’s account for his own gain.

In the first case, the Alankar Police have lodged a case against a nationalised bank manager for calling up a bank customer urging him to complete the Know your customer (KYC)  process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The 49-year-old victim, a resident of Erandwane has lodged the complaint under BNS sections 318 (4), 319 ( 2) and section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.  

In the second instance, Sinhagad police lodged a case against an unidentified thief for cheating a customer in the name of online share market trade and investment to the tune of 21.30 lakh. Police said further investigation in the case is under progress. 

In the third case, Kondhwa police have lodged a case against unidentified fraudsters who cheated a victim of 1.45 lakh by asking him to invest in various schemes of a product through WhatsApp. The victim fell for the bait and transferred the said amount through various transactions. 

New Delhi
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
