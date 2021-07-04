Citizens demand cement concrete approach road for Anandvan Phase II

Residents of Krishna nagar-Mohammadwadi area have demanded immediate cement concretisation and drainage work along both sides of the road leading to Anandvan Phase -II forest currently being conserved and developed as a protected forest under the forest conservation act.

A number of prominent residential societies have come up in the area during the past six years but Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to provide an approach road on the 2 km stretch. At present, the tar road leading to the forest has been worn out due to low quality work and needs immediate cement concretization and restoration.

Elena Society resident Nizam Shaikh said, “The drainage lines along both the sides are missing and it leads to sewagae water accumulating on the road. The approach roads need to be reconstructed with proper street lights along both the sides of the road. The approach road from the Nine Hills Chowk till reserve forest has to be constructed in such a way that the rain water flows downstream into the forest area. Currently, overflowing drainage water and lack of high-quality cement concrete road is creating several hurdles for area residents.”

Anandvan president Pravin Kumar Anand said, “The tar road is incomplete and there are no basic facilities like proper drainage system along the roadside which is leading to sewage spill and subsequent spread of diseases. The work of forest restoration is getting affected to lack of proper commuting facility and we demand that special provision under the roads funds me made to construct a proper cement concrete road on the 2 km stretch.”

Mahesh Sule, manager at a private construction site along the road said, “The PMC has given permission for construction of buildings but has not completed the road infrastructure work in the area which is very troublesome for the citizens and the workers who come to the site on their two and four wheelers. This road must be constructed immediately as the area residents are facing a tough time due to potholes, bumpy ride on the incomplete road and lack of street lights.”

The PMC roads department stated that the road will be constructed till the end once funds are sanctioned as part of the next budget of the civic body. However, developers countered that the road has been constructed by spending money from the corpus of builder funds and not the PMC.