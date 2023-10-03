Citizens identify 110 species in Pune during Big Butterfly Month

Pune: Biologists, educators, conservationists and enthusiasts have made around 4,000 observations and recorded over 110 species of butterfly in the district in September, celebrated worldwide as Big Butterfly Month dedicated to the attractive and colourful insect. Pune city was among the top contributors to the national butterfly observation and professor Dhananjay Kothawale of Bhor tehsil topped the list in the country with at least 1,761 observations of butterflies. The butterflying enthusiasts covered hills in and around the city, public and private gardens, forest and residential areas. (HT PHOTO)

Science groups, NGOs, environmental organisations and citizens carry out various initiatives in September underscoring the importance of conserving habitat for butterflies. Over 19,000 observations were received from across the country this year.

Rajat Joshi, co-ordinator of Pune District Big Butterfly Month initiative, said, “The number of participants also increased this year.”

The butterflying enthusiasts covered hills in and around the city, public and private gardens, forest and residential areas. The common species identified during the month include Common Banded Awl, Lemon Emigrant, Red Pierrot and Common Pierrot.

Butterflies are renowned for their enchanting beauty, intricate lifecycles, and their ecological significance. Their study gives insights into the health of environment, climate change, and the effectiveness of conservation efforts.

Pune is home to over a hundred species of butterflies and apart from natural hotspots like hills, forests, and grasslands, the colourful insects are also seen in local gardens at residential areas. The Big Butterfly Month initiative was started in 2021 to document the species and generate public awareness.

Joshi said, “Many took part despite widespread rains. Right from the on-field events to uploading the butterfly observations on public portal iNaturalist, the district was a winner. We had six outdoor events, including butterfly walks to ARAI Hills, man-made forest Sipna, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Baner Hill, and Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 School at Dehu Road with the help of Narendra Bhagwat, a senior butterfly watcher in Pune.”

Others who recorded observations include Ravisha at fourth rank with 797 observations, Pritam (fifth, 785), Suraj Adsul (sixth, 464), Bhagwat (10th, 222) and Pavan Damoor (13th, 204).

The final report on butterfly observations will be published soon.

