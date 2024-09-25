Citizens suffer as Pune RTO staff strike enters second day

The indefinite strike by road transport office (RTO) staff across the state from Monday has left citizens visiting their offices in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to return home without getting their work carried out. The offices at Sangamwadi, Phulenagar and Pimpri-Chinchwad were almost deserted with thin staff. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The protestors seek the authorities to implement the long-overdue staff promotion scheme besides adopting the Kalaskar panel recommendations that will improve efficiency and better operations.

“I took a half-day leave from office to visit the Pune RTO to get a choice number for my vehicle registration, but found it closed,” said Mrinesh Kabale.

Another citizen Rajesh Yadav said, “I had taken an online appointment for learning licence test for my brother only to see that no one was at the desk. Now, we have to wait for the strike to end.”

Meanwhile, RTO agents and other transport-related unions and associations have extended their support to the strike.

“We are having talks with the protestors and hope to address their issues soon and end the strike,” said a senior RTO official.