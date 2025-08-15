Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Civic commissioner tours city on auto to take stock of Ganesh Festival preparations

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 04:50 am IST

PUNE: :Following the Maharashtra government’s decision to officially recognise Ganeshotsav as a state festival from this year, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and senior police officials on Tuesday visited various parts of the city to review preparations.

Earlier, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had announced in the state assembly that the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav would henceforth be celebrated as a state festival.

MLA Hemant Rasne said, “The state government has recognised the Ganesh Festival as a state festival and approved funds for it. These funds will be used to create necessary infrastructure. Pune’s festival is famous across the state and draws many international tourists. This year, it will be celebrated on an even larger scale with state support.”

Municipal officers accompanied the commissioner during the inspection and reviewed ongoing works in the city. Ram directed various department heads to take measures such as road cleaning, removal of encroachments, and ensuring legal electricity connections for Ganesh mandals.

