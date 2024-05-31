Class 11 Part 2 form filling to start from June 5

As the admissions for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 have begun, students can fill up the Part 2 form from June 5 onwards, said officials of the Directorate of Secondary Education. Class 11 admission process is being conducted online in junior colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik along with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Part 2, the students can choose their desired colleges according to preference.

As the passing percentage has increased this year, there would be high cut-offs of the prominent colleges in the city, said officials.

Part 1 of the form was released on May 24 and students were allowed to fill a mock registration form from May 22 to May 23. Till now around 44,000 students have filled the Part 1 of the application and about 10,000 applications have been verified.

“There is a slight delay in filling the second part of the application. Last year this process started on June 5. So the students will have to wait for a few more days to fill the Part 2 of the application,” said Sampat Suryavanshi, director, Directorate of Secondary Education.

“Around 44,000 students have filled the Part 1 of the application form so far in the central online admission process,” he added.