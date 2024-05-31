 Class 11 Part 2 form filling to start from June 5 - Hindustan Times
Class 11 Part 2 form filling to start from June 5

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Admissions for Class 11 (FYJC) have begun in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and more. Around 44,000 students have filled Part 1 form, with Part 2 opening on June 5.

As the admissions for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 have begun, students can fill up the Part 2 form from June 5 onwards, said officials of the Directorate of Secondary Education.

Class 11 admission process is being conducted online in junior colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik along with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Class 11 admission process is being conducted online in junior colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik along with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Part 2, the students can choose their desired colleges according to preference.

As the passing percentage has increased this year, there would be high cut-offs of the prominent colleges in the city, said officials.

Class 11 admission process is being conducted online in junior colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik along with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Part 1 of the form was released on May 24 and students were allowed to fill a mock registration form from May 22 to May 23. Till now around 44,000 students have filled the Part 1 of the application and about 10,000 applications have been verified.

“There is a slight delay in filling the second part of the application. Last year this process started on June 5. So the students will have to wait for a few more days to fill the Part 2 of the application,” said Sampat Suryavanshi, director, Directorate of Secondary Education.

“Around 44,000 students have filled the Part 1 of the application form so far in the central online admission process,” he added.

Story Saved
