Class 12 chemistry paper circulated on social media before exam in Nagpur, leak suspected

Police are investigating a suspected leak after the Class 12 chemistry question paper was allegedly circulated on social media in Nagpur. The incident was reported on February 18 at St Ursula Girls’ High School and Junior College when the paper was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp nearly half an hour before the exam, officials said on Saturday. Suspicion arose after a female student repeatedly visited the washroom during the examination. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Suspicion arose after a female student repeatedly visited the washroom during the examination. Upon inspection by supervisors, a mobile phone was found in her possession, which revealed that images of the chemistry question paper had been shared in multiple WhatsApp groups before the exam began.

Further investigation by police revealed that a private coaching centre tutor was the mastermind behind the leak and that at least 13 students were involved. It also emerged that the physics paper held on February 16 had similarly been circulated.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the malpractice, said officials.

Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairman, Maharashtra State Board, said, “We cannot categorically term this incident as a paper leak. At around 10:35 am, photographs of the question paper were circulated through WhatsApp. As per board guidelines, students had already entered their classrooms by 10:30 am, and therefore, the circulation did not significantly benefit them. However, a detailed investigation is underway. We have identified 13 WhatsApp groups involved; strict action will be taken against those from the education department who were involved in this malpractice, and criminal charges will be filed against the responsible individuals.”