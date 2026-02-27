Pune: The Maharashtra forest department has cleared Pune-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) RESQ Charitable Trust of violating wildlife laws following a complaint over alleged involvement of foreign nationals in its wildlife rescue and treatment operations. Clean chit for RESQ Charitable Trust in foreign volunteer inquiry

The development follows a notice dated February 3, 2026, sent by advocate Chinmay M Mijar on behalf of Avadhut Arun Patki of Pune to principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force (HOFF), Maharashtra. In the complaint, it was alleged that RESQ Charitable Trust had allowed foreign nationals to work as “interns” and “volunteers” in wildlife rescue operations without obtaining approvals from authorities.

According to the notice, foreigners were allegedly given access to wildlife rescue sites, forest areas and transit treatment centres (TTCs). The complainant alleged that they were involved in handling and treating wild animals, including protected species, in violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The complaint raised concerns about possible violations of visa regulations and provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The complainant also questioned the decision to assign the inquiry to the Pune territorial division, arguing that it could create a conflict of interest given the division’s association with the NGO in wildlife rescue activities.

In its reply dated February 25, M Shrinivas Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Maharashtra, informed the complainant that the report of the fact-finding inquiry into the allegations found no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

On the allegation of conflict of interest, the department said that inquiries were conducted in accordance with established norms.

Some forest officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that there may have been breaches of norms related to public display, digital promotion or advertising of wildlife rescue activities.

Aditya Paranjpe, honorary wildlife warden, criticised the department’s decision and alleged that the clean chit reflected an attempt to shield the NGO from scrutiny.

Patki said that he and his legal team are planning to approach the High Court.

Meanwhile, Neha Panchmia, founder, RESQ Charitable Trust had earlier denied all allegations and asserted that the NGO has complied with rules. She said that foreign nationals who visited the centre had come to India through proper legal channels and permissions.