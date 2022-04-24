Cloudy weather to continue till April-end in Pune
Even though the day temperature in the city has seen a drop to 37.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, humid and warm weather persisted in the city. The day temperature according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), was 1.1 degrees cooler than normal.
IMD also noted that the night temperature reported at Shivajinagar on Sunday was 25.3 degrees Celsius which was five degrees warmer than normal.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that partly cloudy weather will continue till the end of this month for Pune.
“On April 27 and April 28, light rainfall is likely in Pune city. Till April 30, the forecast states that the sky shall remain cloudy,” said Kashyapi.
He added that on Sunday, some parts of Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra reported light rainfall.
“Kolhapur reported traces of rainfall and Solapur reported 0.2mm rainfall on Sunday. Whereas, Ratnagiri in Konkan and Goa also reported one-millimetre rainfall on Sunday,” said Kashyapi.
He added that some parts of central Maharashtra may experience thunderstorms and lightning from April 25 to the end of the month.
“At the same time, remaining parts of central Maharashtra may report heat wave-like situations during the same time. Konkan and Goa and Marathwada may also report thundery activity along with lightning in the next few days. Vidarbha in Maharashtra may report a heat wave-like situation in the next few days according to the forecast,” said Kashyapi.
The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Sunday was 42.5 degrees Celsius at Wardha. And the lowest minimum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Sunday was at Mahabaleshwar at 18.6 degrees Celsius.
-
Delhi's new Covid cases dip but cross 1,000-mark for third straight day
Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.
-
MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from Kharmate's previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.
-
Fire breaks out at godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station
A major fire broke out in a railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
-
UP aims at transgender welfare scheme; proposes voluntary registration
The Social Welfare Ministry of Uttar Pradesh has proposed a first of its kind voluntary registration for transgender people in the state, aimed at devising welfare measures for the marginalised community, according to official sources. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people. During his first tenure as chief minister, Adityanath had in 2021 formed the Transgender Welfare Board.
-
Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money
PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol. The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested man was identified as a labourer who lives in Wagholi area, 31, Sagar Balu Mohite.
