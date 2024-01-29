CNG car catches fire in Pune’s Katraj area

In the early hours of Monday, a CNG-run car caught fire near Katraj Chowk, fire brigade officials informed. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) central fire brigade received a distress call about the incident at around 5 am. The family members inside the car immediately got down along with their belongings to escape the fire. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the fire department officials, it was a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG car which was engulfed in flames. Fire officer Pradeep Khedekar said that the fire broke out due to ignition sparks due to overheating of the CNG tank.

“A family of 3 people were travelling to the city from Chiplun and around Katraj Chowk, thick black smoke and fire started coming from the car’s engine. The family members inside the car immediately got down along with their belongings to escape the situation. One fire vehicle and four firemen successfully brought the fire under control within fifteen minutes. Since the vehicle was not locked, there was no loss of life. The driver of the CNG car informed the fire brigade that they had filled the tank at Khed Shivapur.”

Another incident at Rasta Peth

In another fire incident reported in the city, a stock of food items stored on the second floor of a residential building caught fire near Ayyapa Temple in Rasta Peth at around 5.30 AM

Commenting on the development, station duty officer, Central Fire Brigade said, “The fire on the second floor of the residential building took place around 5.30 am. Ten firemen were deployed along with two water tankers to douse the flames.

We prevented the flames from spreading further in the area as there were houses located nearby. It was food processing material which caught fire and the fire spread very quickly. There was no major loss, and the fire seems to have occurred due to a short circuit,” he said.