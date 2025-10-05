COEP Tech, Bajaj Auto join hands to train engineers in electric mobility, electronics manufacturing

College of Engineering, Pune, Technological University (COEP Tech) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Auto Ltd to establish the Bajaj Engineering Skill Training (BEST) Centre. With the partnership, COEP Tech becomes the first state university in India to host the BEST programme. These courses will be offered as open electives across all branches, encouraging interdisciplinary learning. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Under the collaboration, COEP Tech will introduce two verticals of the BEST programme, which will be incorporated into the BTech curriculum: electric mobility, hosted by the department of electrical engineering, Electronics Manufacturing Systems (EMS)/electronic pre-compliance (EPC), hosted by the department of electronics and telecommunication engineering.

These courses will be offered as open electives across all branches, encouraging interdisciplinary learning. The courses will also be available to students from other regional engineering colleges.

Bajaj Auto Ltd will invest ₹13 crore to set up the BEST Centre, which will feature state-of-the-art laboratories at COEP Tech.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students will receive a joint certificate from COEP Tech and Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Vinayak Pai, chairman, board of governors, COEP Tech, said, “With collaborations like BEST, we mark the beginning of a larger roadmap to position COEP Tech as a hub for innovation, global partnerships, and future-ready engineering education.”