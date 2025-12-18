Cold eases briefly in Pune; chill likely to return from Dec 19

PUNE: After enduring more than a week of biting cold, Punekars got a breather as night-time temperatures climbed back to double digits with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, December 17. According to weather experts however, this is temporary and temperatures are expected to drop once again from December 19, bringing back chilly weather that is likely to persist till the end of 2025. New Delhi, India - Dec. 16, 2025: People seen out during a cold morning at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Presently, most areas across Pune city are reporting double-digit minimum temperatures. Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius. Other parts of Pune district too are experiencing slightly warmer nights, with minimum temperatures ranging from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Across Pune district, Haveli stood out as the coldest location, recording a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, making it the only area to continue reporting single-digit temperatures. By contrast, Magarpatta registered the highest minimum temperature at 16.6 degrees Celsius, indicating notable variation in night-time temperatures across the district.

According to weather scientists, the brief increase in temperature can be attributed to the growing influence of easterly winds originating from the Bay of Bengal. These winds are transporting moisture into Maharashtra, leading to a marginal rise in night-time temperatures. However, experts warn that this pattern, too, is unlikely to last long, and colder conditions are expected to return shortly.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, said, “Night temperatures are rising at present, but a fresh drop is likely within the next 24 hours across north and central India, including Maharashtra and the adjoining regions. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) extended range forecast, low night temperatures are expected to persist till early next year.”

Kashyapi further explained that the regular passage of western disturbances, followed by the influx of cold northerly winds, will continue to keep night temperatures low through late December and into early January. In view of the prolonged cold spell, he advised citizens to take necessary precautions, especially during late night and early morning hours.

Save for this brief spell of rising night-time temperatures, Pune has been witnessing unusually cold weather, marking one of the coldest winters in the past decade. Over the past eight days, minimum temperatures in the city have remained in the single-digit range, fluctuating between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. Meteorological records indicate that such a prolonged stretch of single-digit temperatures has not been observed since 2015. With forecasts pointing towards another drop in temperature, this record spell may extend further into Christmas and New Year celebrations.