College student run over by PMC garbage truck in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area

A college student who was riding a two-wheeler died after being hit by a garbage-carrying dumper truck of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Vishrantwadi on May 27. The accident took place at around 3 pm at the Chowk near Sawant petrol pump which is close to Pune airport. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Ekta Bharat Patel, 23, a resident of Vidyanagar, Pimple Gurav.

According to police, at around 3 pm on Tuesday, she was riding her two-wheeler on the road from Vishrantwadi towards Yerawada jail. At the Chowk near Sawant Petrol Pump, she was hit by a speeding truck. She came under the wheels and died on the spot.

The dumper driver identified as Trimbak Kerappa Sherkhane, 38, a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh was arrested by Vishrantwadi police.