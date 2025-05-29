Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
College student run over by PMC garbage truck in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 29, 2025 10:54 PM IST

The dumper driver identified as Trimbak Kerappa Sherkhane, 38, a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh was arrested by Vishrantwadi police

A college student who was riding a two-wheeler died after being hit by a garbage-carrying dumper truck of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Vishrantwadi on May 27.

The accident took place at around 3 pm at the Chowk near Sawant petrol pump which is close to Pune airport. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accident took place at around 3 pm at the Chowk near Sawant petrol pump which is close to Pune airport.

The deceased has been identified as Ekta Bharat Patel, 23, a resident of Vidyanagar, Pimple Gurav.

According to police, at around 3 pm on Tuesday, she was riding her two-wheeler on the road from Vishrantwadi towards Yerawada jail. At the Chowk near Sawant Petrol Pump, she was hit by a speeding truck. She came under the wheels and died on the spot.

The dumper driver identified as Trimbak Kerappa Sherkhane, 38, a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh was arrested by Vishrantwadi police.

close

Thursday, May 29, 2025
