College students seek fee reduction due to pandemic situation

Pune: With the next academic year to start soon, many undergraduate and graduate students in Pune have sought the intervention of state education authorities and college management to reduce admission and college fees.

Like last year, the students are worried that lockdowns and restrictions have severely hit the financial condition of their families and reducing college education expense is the only way forward for them to continue their studies.

“I completed my graduation in Science last year and took a year-long gap due to Covid-19 pandemic. I am planning to take admission for post-graduation this year, but the fees for some courses in private universities and colleges are too high. The state education department should take steps to make college education possible for those from all economic strata,” said students Ketaki Ghanekar.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start the second semester from next month. While the exams are taken online due to the Covid situation, admission for new courses will start by August.

Kuldeep Ambekar, student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “Many students come from rural areas and cannot afford fees because of their economic situation. Some have to leave their studies because they cannot pay fees. We have written to the education department to address the issue.”

Pratik Mhaske said, “I have completed my diploma in Computer Science and want to purse a graduation degree. I did not take admission last year due to Covid pandemic, but the fees for courses this year is high.”

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “The Covid pandemic has hit education with many students struggling to pay fees. We have received request from students on reducing fees or waiver, but the final decision lies with the state higher education department.”