Colleges without fulltime principals will not conduct exams: SPPU VC

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Senate meeting held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor, professor Suresh Gosavi, on Saturday highlighted that many colleges affiliated to the university (examination centres) have become copy centres, and that the university administration is completely ignoring this. What also came to light during the meeting is that 513 colleges affiliated to the SPPU have a principal with an additional in-charge and that 19 colleges affiliated to the varsity do not have a fulltime principal.

Only colleges with fulltime principals and recognised professors will be designated as examination centres. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the meeting, SPPU Senate member Chintaman Nigle raised a question regarding the examination centres of affiliated colleges to which SPPU Management Council member, Sandeep Palve, replied. “Shocking information has come to light that even colleges without principals are being allowed to take the exam by the Board of Examinations of the SPPU. Therefore, many colleges affiliated to the university have become copy centres which is affecting the quality of the university,” Palve said. Soon after, there was demand that such examination centres be investigated and immediate action be taken. “Some colleges do not have any recognised professors. So, are the exams conducted transparently in such colleges is our question,” Palve further questioned during the meeting.

It was decided that flying squad teams will conduct checks at examination centres to prevent copying during the sessional examinations of the SPPU. Only colleges with fulltime principals and recognised professors will be designated as examination centres. Professor Gosavi assured that there will be no compromise on the quality of examinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!