Home / Cities / Pune News / Collision on University Road results in traffic snarls

Collision on University Road results in traffic snarls

pune news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Long lines of vehicles on the road were observed for some time as a result of the accident. The traffic police swiftly moved the vehicles aside to allow for smooth traffic flow

The untoward incident occurred on Wednesday around 7.30 pm. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
The untoward incident occurred on Wednesday around 7.30 pm. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE: A speeding vehicle collided with at least seven vehicles in front of the LIC office in Shivajinagar on the Savitribai Phule Pune University Road, injuring four people.

The untoward incident occurred on Wednesday around 7.30 pm. Long lines of vehicles on the road were observed for some time as a result of the accident. The traffic police swiftly moved the vehicles aside to allow for smooth traffic flow. According to preliminary reports, a case was filed at Shivajinagar Police Station late at night against motorist Yogesh Nawale, a resident of Pathare Vasti, Kharadi Bypass. Nawale is suspected of driving under the influence. He was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out