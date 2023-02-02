Collision on University Road results in traffic snarls

PUNE: A speeding vehicle collided with at least seven vehicles in front of the LIC office in Shivajinagar on the Savitribai Phule Pune University Road, injuring four people.

The untoward incident occurred on Wednesday around 7.30 pm. Long lines of vehicles on the road were observed for some time as a result of the accident. The traffic police swiftly moved the vehicles aside to allow for smooth traffic flow. According to preliminary reports, a case was filed at Shivajinagar Police Station late at night against motorist Yogesh Nawale, a resident of Pathare Vasti, Kharadi Bypass. Nawale is suspected of driving under the influence. He was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.