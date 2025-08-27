Pune: A food court near the busy Nal Stop station of Pune Metro has raised eyebrows of the daily commuters, with many curious to know why it was prioritised over a much-needed parking space for two-wheelers and cars. Commuters demand parking lot in place of food court at Metro stn

Residents of the areas around the station complain that the absence of proper parking is choking nearby internal lanes, with vehicles haphazardly parked on both sides. The situation has not only inconvenienced commuters but has also sparked a debate on why essential commuter infrastructure is being overlooked in favour of commercial activities.

Following complaints, the food court had been demolished by authorities in the past, but the stalls were back at the same place in no time.

Janhavi N, a resident, voiced her frustration: “Who thought a food court would be a priority at Nal Stop Metro station? What we actually need is two-wheeler parking, as all the internal lanes are choked with parked vehicles daily. Also, is it even legal?”

Saurabh D, a regular commuter, said that whether the food court is demolished or not, the core issue still remains the same. “Authorities must create a parking lot for two-wheelers,” he demanded.

Daily commuter Sagar Abnawe was critical of the planning lapses. “Pune Metro did not anticipate parking as an essential requirement in a station. This is the reason they will continue to have poor ridership. The food court was put up by a politician by misusing a public place to earn money by hook or crook,” he alleged.

Responding to the criticism, Hemant Sonawane, executive director of MahaMetro, acknowledged the concerns raised by Metro users. “We have written multiple letters to the PMC and PCMC for development of the parking lots under the Metro stations, as the ownership of any such land or plot is not with Maha Metro. We are ready to jointly develop the area with the civic bodies to provide facilities to citizens. However, the number of passengers coming by their own vehicles and traveling ahead by Metro is not so big. Hence, we would also prefer to increase the feeder public transport bus services,” he said.