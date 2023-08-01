Commuters see red over repeated bus breakdowns in Pune city

For the last few weeks, repeated bus breakdowns, compounded by heavy rain and traffic congestion, have distorted daily operations of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and frustrated commuters no end.

Once a bus breaks down on the road, passengers have to wait for another bus, many a time while it’s raining. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The situation is such that at least 40 buses a day are breaking down on city roads, leading to cancellation of trips. The number of trips is also plunging due to traffic congestion. On some routes, buses are getting delayed for more than two hours. All of this has sent the PMPML bus schedule into a tizzy and commuters are suffering in the bargain.

Once a bus breaks down on the road, passengers have to wait for another bus, many a time while it’s raining. Else, they have to take an alternative vehicle to travel further. Strict measures had been undertaken under former chairman and managing director (CMD), Omprakash Bakoria’s watch. Any bus that suffered three breakdowns in a month was taken out of passenger service for a few days only to be sent for repairs. While a fine was slapped on the contractor of the concerned bus on many occasions. Due to these measures, the number of bus breakdowns had reduced. However, the number of breakdowns has begun to rise again as per the PMPML’s statistics during the monsoon. The number of bus cancellations has again increased during the rainy season.

As per data shared by the PMPML, a total 458 buses broke down on city roads between July 17 and 28, 2023. The transport body daily caters to around 1.2 lakh passengers across 1,650 routes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural. Nearly 327 buses from the fleet have reached the end of their 10-year lifespan. Besides, 200-odd buses are more than 12 years’ old. There is an urgent need to withdraw such buses from passenger service but due to a low number of buses, the administration has had to continue to ferry passengers in these buses that are on their last legs.

Satish Gavhane, PMPML chief transport manager, said, “Heavy rains and congestion has created potholes on many roads. Buses plying on Bajirao Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Deccan Gymkhana and other areas are affected by traffic jams. Rains and traffic jams have affected bus routes and schedules. Buses on some routes are getting delayed by one-and-a-half to two hours daily. Efforts are underway to ensure that the buses run on time.”

Whereas commuters are fed up with the repeated bus breakdowns. Kiran Pisal, a regular commuter, said, “I often travel to Chinchwad by PMPML buses for my work. On two occasions last month, the bus I was travelling in broke down. We had to wait in the rain for another bus which arrived fully packed.”