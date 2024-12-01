Concerns over timely completion of Pune Metro Line-3 Project

The Pune Metro Line-3 project, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, is expected to be completed by March 2025. According to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) which is implementing the project, 60% of the work has been completed so far. The Pune Metro Line 3 project, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is being developed by the Tata Group under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with PMRDA. (HT FILE)

However, PMRDA had previously noted in September in its budget that the work on Metro Line-3 has been progressing slowly. This has raised questions about whether the remaining 40% of the work can be completed in time to meet the March 2025 deadline.

The deadline to complete the construction of the entire elevated Metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar was November 2024. Now, it was later extended to March 2025.

PITCMRL stated during an interaction on Friday that citizens are facing severe traffic congestion. To address this issue, efforts are being made to complete the ‘Pune Metro Line 3’ project as quickly as possible. Building the metro through key and busy areas like Balewadi, Baner, and Ganeshkhind Road has been challenging, despite these difficulties, over 60% of the work has already been completed, said officials.

Yogesh Mhase, commissioner, PMRDA, said, “PITCMRL is lagging behind schedule as per their commitment. The work was slowed down during the monsoon. However, they speeded up the work from November. They are going to submit a micro plan of Pune Metro line-3 work. How are they going to work up to March 2025? They are saying they are working on ten metro stations.”

Officials explained that while the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro project is planned to be completed by March 2025, there might be delays due to unavoidable challenges. However, once the ‘Puneri Metro’ starts operating on this route, the travel time between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi will be reduced to just 35 to 40 minutes.

PMRDA had planned a trial run on the 8-km stretch from Maan to Wakad in September this year, as track plinth installation was completed on 8.5 km. However, the deadline was missed.

According to PMRDA officials, the double-decker flyover from SPPU Chowk to E-Square junction was expected to be completed by August this year but has missed the deadline.

PMRDA is also awaiting approval to transfer 263.78 square meters of Raj Bhavan land for the Metro line to improve road traffic flow. However, the government office has stated that matters related to Raj Bhavan land should not be directed to them. The proposed metro station is planned near the Raj Bhavan compound wall. So that commuters get easy movement after landing on the metro.

The Pune Metro Line 3 project, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is being developed by the Tata Group under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with PMRDA. A special company, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, has been created to handle the project. The metro line is 23.2 kilometres long, with 923 pillars and 23 stations.