Cong leader Satyajeet Tambe writes to RBI governor, seeks action against rampant online loan scams

Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das drawing his attention to the rampant malpractices through online instant loan provider applications. The letter was written on June 17.
He has urged the governor to intervene in the matter. The Maharashtra cyber crime cell, has received at least 1,900 complaints related to online loan applications since 2020.
Tabe said, the phenomenon is the latest menace online. “Even a committee constituted by RBI has found that more than half of the 1,100 applications available on devices are illegal. These 1,100 digital loan apps are available in at least 80 app stores. As per the RBI report, the maximum number of complaints have been filed in Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh among others,” said Tambe.
Tambe in his letter further said, “Most private lenders lure customers by offering huge loan amounts, collect the least number of documents and disburse the loan in no time. People in urgent need of money take loans with the high-interest rates and end up facing harassment.”
Tambe further stated that the borrowers are spammed with calls, abused on calls, and harass people from their contact list. “They often cause irreversible harm with their shaming tactics and the borrower finds it difficult to even face the society,” he added.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
