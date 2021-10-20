Home / Cities / Pune News / Cong, Sena protest rising fuel prices in Pune
The Congress and Shiv Sena on Tuesday held a protest in Pune against the hike in fuel prices and blamed the government for allowing “affordable fuel for air travel”, but keeping it costly for the common man
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: The Congress and Shiv Sena on Tuesday held a protest against the hike in fuel prices and blamed the government for allowing “affordable fuel for air travel”, but keeping it costly for the common man. The Shiv Sena also raised the issue of potholes in the city.

Both parties held agitations at different places in the city. Shiv Sena took out a rally on a bullock cart at Alka Talkies chowk.

Congress party held its agitaion at the Seven Loves chowk.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said, “The festival season is going on and prices are skyrocketing. The petrol, diesel prices crossed Rs100 per litre. LPG cylinders are also costly. Government is recovering money from the common man.”

