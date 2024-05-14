Congress candidate accuses BJP of buying votes, police promise investigation

Amid the Pune Lok Sabha (LS) polls, allegations of electoral malpractice have emerged with Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar accusing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing money to sway voters. Dhangekar has levelled allegations at the BJP on the eve of the polls that the party tried to influence the electoral process through financial means. Amid the Pune Lok Sabha (LS) polls, allegations of electoral malpractice have emerged with Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar accusing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing money to sway voters. (HT PHOTO)

Responding to the allegations, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has promised a thorough investigation into the matter. “Sahakarnagar police station received an oral complaint of distribution of money among voters but no evidence was shared with us. Even after a senior police inspector along with a police team visited the spot, nothing was found and hence, no offence was registered,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, Dhangekar approached the police station and demanded that an offence be registered. However, a senior police officer informed Dhangekar that an offence cannot be registered without any evidence. “Our crime branch and police station teams are investigating and analysing CCTV footage and if something is found prima facie, we will take necessary action,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation from Pune city approached Kumar and complained about an illegal gathering held by the Congress party. The delegation was assured of appropriate action.

In view of the polls, adequate police personnel have been deployed to prevent any law-and-order issues. Kumar also said that ahead of the LS elections, section 144 has been invoked and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating norms. Kumar emphasised the significance of free and fair elections, assuring the public of swift action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

However, in a twist to the narrative, the BJP has counter-accused Dhangekar of indulging in the distribution of freebies to voters, claiming that such actions undermine the democratic principles of free and fair elections.

BJP leader and MLA Madhuri Misal said that in the Kasba by-polls, similar tactics were employed by Dhangekar. “This is his (Dhangekar’s) strategy but this time we are aware and will not allow him to take law-and-order into his own hands,” Misal said.