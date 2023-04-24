Congress flays selection of PMC consultants

The Congress party on Monday demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should call tenders instead of appointing third party inspection agency to monitor civic works. The Congress party on Monday demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should call tenders instead of appointing third party inspection agency to monitor civic works. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde wrote to municipal commissioner raising objections on some agencies carrying out third party audit.

“Even as the condition of road is bad, one agency has written to PMC stating that it is good. Though the municipal commissioner had asked PMC to appoint the firm only for one year, the civic administration has picked the company for five years,” Shinde said.

The Congress leader said that PMC is spending crores of rupees to appoint consultants and third party inspections, but evaluation of civic works on ground is poor. He blamed that in many cases consultants keep the contractors’ interest on priority over the civic body.