Construction worker dies after falling from 8th floor at under-construction site in Ravet 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Police investigation revealed that while working, Yadav fell from the eighth floor of the building and died

A tragic incident occurred in Ravet when a 30-year-old construction worker lost his life after falling from the 8th floor of an under-construction building. The incident was reported at Apna Ghar site in Punawale. The incident was reported on January 1 at around 3:30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Mukunda Yadav 30 resident of Punawale was working on the eighth floor of the under construction site. 

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but the worker was declared dead due to the severity of his injuries.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police investigation revealed that while working, Yadav fell from the eighth floor of the building and died. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but the worker was declared dead due to the severity of his injuries. 

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fall. Preliminary reports suggest that the worker may have lost his balance while working on the high-rise structure, although the possibility of inadequate safety measures at the site is also being examined. 

Police told that it was found that the contractor and site supervisor did not make any safety arrangements for the workers at the working site.  

As a result of which police booked contractor Anand Gade, supervisor Deppapa Ambigar for not providing safety nets at the under construction site. 

As per the complaint filed by brother of the deceased Santosh Yadav, a case has been filed against two accused under sections of 106(1) 3(5) of the BNS at Ravet police station on Monday and further investigation is going on. 

